In a recent study conducted on 300 children with “Covid-19” in the UAE, researchers found that children rarely suffer from severe symptoms, and that the symptoms that appeared on children with asthma were not worse than other children with “Covid-19” and other Asthmatics.

The results of the three-month study for children in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, ranging in age from a few days to 16 years, came as the results showed that the majority of children were either without symptoms or had mild symptoms, regardless of whether they had asthma. or not.

The study indicated that 130 children of the total children who were studied suffered from a cough by 45%, while 93% suffered from sore throats, and 32% from low-grade fever, and the study also showed that 28 children, or 9.7% were infected. Inflammation of the lungs, and none of them had severe breathing problems that required admission to the intensive care unit.

Dr. Ahmed Ali Al-Ghoudi, consultant pediatrician at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and the principal investigator of the study, said: “The information obtained from this study is reassuring regarding the subject of children with asthma, especially when they return to the school seat, in light of the presence of many concerns that appeared at the beginning of The spread of the epidemic for more than a year has indicated that children are at greater risk of developing complications from the virus, especially those with asthma.

He added, “At the beginning of the epidemic, we thought that children would be more affected by” Covid-19 “than adults, and since then this belief has been proven wrong, and among all cases, we noticed that only three children needed a respirator.”

He continued: “Among other beliefs related to the spread of the epidemic, is that children with comorbidities will be more affected, and we particularly believed that children with asthma will be more likely to contract“ Covid-19 ”than others, and they will suffer complications if they are infected with it. However, the results of the study showed that children with asthma are not at great risk if they are infected with “Covid-19” and there is no increased chance of infection for them, meaning there are no more severe symptoms than any other child. “

He explained that the majority of children “Covid-19” patients suffer from a low fever, a slight cough and a runny nose, as is the case in most colds, and that those who needed to be hospitalized had a stay of two to six days, as the period of stay is relatively short. .

The researcher pointed out that among the group of children with “Covid-19”, there were 37 children with asthma, and only three of them had symptoms of asthma most severe, and confirmed that no child suffered from acute respiratory syndrome, as is the case in adults. He ends up in the intensive care unit, indicating that the matter is completely different in children, and that there are some hypotheses about why they do not have complications of the disease, such as the belief that the children’s immune system deals with the virus better than adults, and that the common cold and flu that the child passes through It makes it immune to the virus, due to repeated infection, so the respiratory system in children is full of viruses or bacteria due to the common cold, which fights “Covid-19” and does not give it a chance to stay on the respiratory path.