An artificial sweetener Used in soda and sugar ice cream can cause insulin peaks and an accumulation of fatty plates in the arteries and increase the risk of suffering a stroke or heart attack, according to a study, carried out in mice.

New research, published in the magazine Cell metabolismsuggests that aspartamoone of the most common sugar substitutes can affect vascular health.

The findings show that aspartamo caused a Increase in insulin levels In animals, which in turn contributes to atherosclerosis (an accumulation of fatty plaques in the arteries that can increase the risk of heart attacks and stroke over time).

Scientists who did not participate in the study said it is not necessary stop drinking dietary sodas Still, since we still do not know if the artificial sweetener has the same effect on humans.

It is not the first study that deepens the possible side effects of Sugar substitutes: Previous investigations linked the high consumption of artificially sweetened foods and beverages with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

For the new study, researchers They fed mice with daily food doses containing 0.15% aspartamo for 12 weeks, the equivalent to consume approximately three cans of dietary soda per day for humans, they said.

Aspartamo fed mice developed larger and fatty plates in its arteries compared to mice that did not receive sweeteners. They also showed higher levels of inflammation, both characteristic of poor cardiovascular health.

When the research team analyzed the blood of the mice, they found An increase in insulin levels after the aspartamo entered its system.

The scientists said it is not a surprising result, since our mouth, intestines and other fabrics They are covered with receptors that detect sweetness and help guide insulin release.

They add that the aspartamo, which is approximately 200 times sweeter than sugar, ‘Cheat’ the receptors to release more insulin. The high levels of insulin of mice seemed to boost the growth of fatty plaques in their arteries, the researchers add.

Then they investigated how high levels of insulin can lead to Plate accumulation in the arteriesidentifying an immune signal called CX3CL1 that is especially active when insulin is released.

The main author, Yihai Caowhich studies chronic diseases related to blood vessel disorders at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, says: “Because the blood flow through the artery is strong and robust, most chemicals would be removed quickly as the heart pumps “.

“Surprisingly, It is not the case of CX3CL1. It is stuck to the surface of the internal lining of the blood vessels and there acts as a bait, catching the immune cells in their path, “he continues.

Cao says that it is known that many of the trapped immune cells trigger the inflammation of blood vessels. But when the researchers eliminated the CX3CL1 receptors of one of the immune cells in mice fed with aspartamo, The accumulation of harmful plaque did not occur.

The research team plans to verify their findings in humans. Professor Cao concludes: “Artificial sweeteners have penetrated almost all kinds of food, so we must know its long -term health impact. “