In the Omsk region, a student, who was catching a connection on a birch tree, was given the Internet, the Izvestia TV channel reports.

Alexey Dudoladov complained on social networks about the lack of Internet in his village in the fall – after the university switched to a remote location. Alexey had to study in a tree, eight meters above the ground.

The student recorded a video message to the head of the region sitting on a branch. Also, the young man made a request

to the chairman of the Federation Council.

The blogger was supported by residents of villages without the Internet from all over the country.

On January 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned the difficult situation in his conversation with students.

Now the World Wide Web is available for 350 more Siberians.

