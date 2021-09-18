The Women and Child Protection Department of the General Department of Human Rights in Dubai Police managed to solve the problem of a 17-year-old child, who and his mother resorted to the Child Protection Department to convince his father not to force him to study the same specialty as his father.

The Director of the Department of Women and Child Protection, Major Dr. Ali Al Matroushi said that according to 12 of the Child Law “Wadeema”, “a child has the right to express his opinion freely according to his age and degree of maturity and in accordance with public order, public morals and the laws in force in the country.” He stressed the need to provide the necessary space for him to make personal decisions as long as they do not harm him and others.

He added that Dubai Police seriously deals with every case referred to the Department of Women and Child Protection, and is keen to solve problems amicably because the interests of the child take priority.

Regarding the details of the incident, the head of the Child Protection Department, Maitha Al Balushi, said that the child came with his mother to the headquarters of the Women and Child Protection Department, requesting intervention to persuade his father to reverse the decision to force him to repeat high school to obtain a percentage that qualifies him to study at the same college from which the father graduated.

The student confirmed that his father was a successful person in his field of work and he aspired to follow his example in study and work, but he was unable to obtain a high school percentage that would qualify him to enter the same college, despite his constant diligence in studying.

Al-Balushi added that the department communicated with the father and explained to him the need to respect his son’s right to express his opinion, and determine his academic and professional path, noting that the father understood this right and respected his son’s desire to resume his studies according to his choice, and the son was also advised to involve his father in his affairs, and to seek reassurance In his opinion, the problem ended with the understanding of all parties without violating the rights of the child, or affecting family ties.



