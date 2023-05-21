The Emirati student at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi, Maryam Ali Al Tunaiji, 23 years old, who is studying graphic design, was able to produce the first Emirati chocolate with the flavor of Ghaf. Production of Ghaf flavored chocolate.

The student, Maryam Al-Tunaiji, told Emirates Today that Zayed University in Abu Dhabi gave her eight months to complete her university graduation project, and that she had the freedom to choose the name and idea of ​​the project. For titles related to the Ghaf tree and its benefits and environmental importance.

She explained, “It came to my attention that the Ghaf tree is known as the noble tree of the desert, and that our ancestors were talking about its benefits, and that they used to shade from the summer heat under it, and make their medicine and sweets from it, and it is also rapidly spreading in hot climates.”

She added, “After choosing the Ghaf tree, I gave the graduation project the name (Bairer), which means the hills in the Emirates desert that are surmounted by the Ghaf tree, to be a suitable project and an innovative idea to start taking on the challenge to bring the Emirati tree to the global ranks.”

She indicated that she had conducted studies, research and experiments on the Ghaf tree in a laboratory specialized in the production of chocolate, where the first Ghaf-flavoured chocolate was produced, to be the first project with an Emirati brand of its kind in the field of chocolate.

Al-Tunaiji stated, “I am currently allocating a percentage of the project and the brand to plant the Ghaf tree and reduce desertification.”

She pointed out that the Brier project will be specialized in promoting Emirati chocolate with the flavor of Ghaf, and it will be the first project to promote this tree in the form of sweets that can be eaten, as it is produced gradually and phased in a chocolate factory that guarantees international standards in cleanliness and quality. She added that the Zayed University administration gave her the opportunity to display the graduation project product at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

Maryam Al Tunaiji:

“I want to finish my university career with a project associated with the country’s name.”