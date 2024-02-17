The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to oblige a man to return to a student an amount of 23,500 dirhams, which he had seized after he had deluded him into being able to take English language tests and obtain the IELTS, and had forged an EMSAT certificate in the name of the plaintiff student. The court also ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 3,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered.

In detail, a student filed a lawsuit against a man, in which he demanded that he be obliged to return an amount of 23 thousand and 500 dirhams, and to compensate for material and moral losses in the amount of 15 thousand dirhams, in addition to obligating him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant forged the “Emsat” certificate falsely attributed to him. He fabricated it and attributed it to him, and he also handed the defendant an amount of 23 thousand and 500 dirhams, in exchange for obtaining educational classes that would enable him to pass the English language exam and obtain the IELTS, but the defendant did not fulfill his obligation, and did not return the amount. He was convicted under a criminal ruling.

The court explained that the defendant did not appear, and did not prove to the court that he was absolved of that amount. Therefore, what is established by the court is that the defendant’s debt is still occupied by the plaintiff with the amount claimed, and the plaintiff must respond to his request.

Regarding the request for compensation for material and moral losses in the amount of 15 thousand dirhams, the court indicated that the defendant’s mistake was established as stated above, and it resulted in material and moral damage, and a causal relationship existed between the mistake and the damage, so the defendant is legally obligated to compensate him for that damage, and it estimates The court awarded compensation of 3,000 dirhams as compensation for all damages. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 26 thousand and 500 dirhams according to the reasons and expenses, and rejected all other requests.