A 23-year-old Australian student who works in financial domination has revealed her clients’ addictions. writes SBS News.

The girl, who uses the pseudonym Minky, learned about financial domination two years ago. Its practitioners experience sexual arousal when they simply give money to women and receive nothing in return.

Minki helps such people part with their money and enjoy it. According to her, she can earn tens of thousands of Australian dollars a month (hundreds of thousands of rubles) by doing this.

The girl noticed that different clients prefer different sides of this fetish. Some clients like to be humiliated. Others want to see how she pampers herself with their money. Still others give her so much that they face financial difficulties.

It was previously reported that the Miss Scotland contender made her fortune selling dirty slippers and bath water. She admitted that she loves to fulfill people’s whims, which brings variety to her work.