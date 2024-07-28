Alia Atiq Al Qubaisi, a student at the Applied Technology Schools (Bainouna Branch), implemented a project to extract medical treatments from natural plants, and through it she received the Best Individual Project Award for the Advanced Stage at the conclusion of the National Festival for Science, Technology and Innovation, which was organized by the Ministry of Education during the last academic year.

The importance of the project lies in its introduction of a natural treatment extracted from the henna plant, as an alternative solution to chemical drugs used to combat antimicrobial resistance.

The project supervisor, Dr. Afif bint Musa Dalaei, stressed the importance of the project, especially since the World Health Organization revealed that chemical drugs used to combat antimicrobial resistance caused the death of more than one million people in 2019, and the United Nations Environment Program announced on its website that the number is expected to increase to 10 million in 2050, which confirms the importance of the winning project, which proved the effectiveness of natural materials extracted from henna as an antidote.