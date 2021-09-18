An 18-year-old Moscow student accused a friend of stealing her Hermes Kelly 28 bag and replacing it with a duplicate. It is reported by Telegram-channel Baza.

In July, a girl named Anastasia bought an accessory for a million rubles. According to the student, her friend Katalina asked to wear the bag, took pictures of it and studied it “with a gaze.” In the summer, Anastasia left Moscow, leaving her bag in her apartment, and when she returned, she found a similar fake instead of Hermes Kelly 28. Accessories differed in size and identification number.

Anastasia believes that Catalina is to blame for what happened. The owner of the bag said that she once gave a friend the keys to the house, so she could make a duplicate and steal the accessory while the student was away. Anastasia added that during her departure from the capital, Catalina was seen with a similar bag.

Now the investigation is checking and establishing the circumstances of the incident.

