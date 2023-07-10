The Public Prosecution confirmed the danger of exceeding the permissible limit of analgesic drugs, noting that it may lead to serious consequences, and that excessive consumption may lead to traffic accidents.

The prosecution presented a story of a person, “N.S”, a student, who faced a sports injury in the cruciate ligament and erosion of the knee cartilage in his right leg, during a football match. Although his leg was treated and operated on, he felt pain for many months, which prompted the doctor to prescribe painkillers for him. One day, Nasser took advantage of the absence of his family, so he took the key to his father’s car, started it and drove it, after carrying some painkillers with him.

While driving, he felt a strong desire to sleep, lost his concentration, hit the sidewalk, stopped the vehicle in a sandy area in front of a tree, and fell asleep leaning on the steering wheel.

The prosecution went on to say that someone in the area informed the police, and a crowd of people gathered, some of whom tried to wake him up, but to no avail.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police officers found some medicines and medical needles that are banned in the UAE.

The competent authorities revealed that the accused was driving the vehicle under the influence of narcotic substances, and a blood and urine sample was taken to determine the type and proportion of the substance. The student’s parents were summoned to the police station, and they were shocked when they learned of his order, for which prohibited, harmful and narcotic drugs almost ended his life.

The Dubai Public Prosecution stated that despite the careful measures it takes to avoid these accidents, some drivers do not follow the laws, calling on the competent authorities and members of society to adhere to taking analgesic drugs in legally authorized cases, and not to exceed the permissible limit according to the doctor’s recommendations and prescription. medical.

And she stressed that “there is nothing more difficult and worse than the devastation of mental and physical health, which leads to obstruction of the academic and professional path, and the practice of daily activities as usual,” adding that “exaggerating the intake of analgesic doses may lead to the end of life.”

