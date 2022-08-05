A student from GEMS Al Barsha National School has developed a smart application to monitor disasters, as it alerts residents of countries at risk of natural disasters, with the aim of maintaining their safety.

Student Jawaher Al-Amoudi said that the idea of ​​the application, known as “Disaster Do” or “disaster monitoring”, is based on warning its users of the imminent occurrence of a natural disaster, and directing them to leave the area exposed to the risk of natural accidents to a safe place.

She added that the most prominent features of the application are the voice alert feature, in addition to including live broadcast maps that show the affected areas, ways to evacuate to safe places, as well as a list of precautionary measures and some advice on providing primary care to the wounded, a comprehensive analysis of weather conditions, as well as a sensor and distress signals. to the relevant authorities in the country.

Al-Amoudi stated that she had an enjoyable and fruitful experience in developing the disaster monitoring application, where she learned a lot of training camps and orientation sessions, pointing out that she won the gold award in the International Innovation Challenge.

The student indicated that her school provided her with the required support to complete her application project, adding that she expects the application to make a positive contribution to societies, especially those experiencing natural disasters.

