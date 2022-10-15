A citizen student in the 11th grade at Al-Shifa Bint Abdullah School in Kalba has created a smart finger for blind people of determination, to help them purchase living necessities from commercial markets.

The school teacher and project supervisor, Aisha Abdul Rahman Al Zarooni, told Emirates Today: “The student Hafsa Ibrahim Juma Al Marashda implemented the smart finger project in a period of time not exceeding one and a half months, and its idea is to wear the blind glove on one finger, and the glove is equipped with a device To read the price label (barcode) on the displays in the commercial markets, and then be able to choose what he wants to buy easily, and without the help of others.”

She added that the project facilitates the lives of the blind, and makes them more able to interact with the requirements of their lives without waiting for help, noting that the device consists of a glove that the blind wears on his finger, and a price-reading device.

She pointed out that the project’s prototype appears to be of a relatively large size, but when implemented in a practical way to display it in the market, it can be reduced to the lowest possible size, so that it is not a burden to the person who uses it.

Al-Zarouni stated that the student received great support from the school administration, which took care of the expenses of purchasing the components of the project.

