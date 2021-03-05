The fourth-grade student, Meera Muhammad Hamad Al-Mukhaini, created the “Hour of Life” project to save an epileptic patient if he entered into an epileptic seizure and there is no other person with him to save him. The watch sends a message to the patient’s family, informing them of his condition and his whereabouts. The mother of the student, Meera, told “Emirates Today” that the project is a watch that the patient wears that contains a phone chip, in which important numbers are stored, such as the phone number of the father, mother and siblings, and in the event that the patient suffers a seizure, the watch makes a phone call to the numbers stored in it. Directly, and the location of the patient is sent in a text message, to be treated, and the watch also shows indications of a lack of oxygen in the patient’s body, and then oxygen is transferred to him immediately.

She mentioned that Meera suffers from epileptic seizures, and many times she falls to the ground in a state of fainting, because of this disease, so she was afraid that she would fall in a place and find no one to save her, so the idea of ​​having a device with an epilepsy patient was to alert his family to his condition if it happened. His hate occupies her mind all the time.

“Meera” hopes that there will be an authority that can apply this innovation in order to help epilepsy patients, not only within the country but all over the world, as this device would save the lives of many patients with this disease.

The student won first place in the “Young Innovators” competition organized by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, and was honored by the Minister of Education, Hussain Al Hammadi, and the Secretary General of the Foundation, Dr. Jamal Al Muhairi.

