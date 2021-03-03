A student consoles his teacher with a touching message

Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – A young student in the US state of Massachusetts sent a touching message of sympathy to his teacher after her husband died, according to various US media.

The teacher, Melissa Milner, posted the text of the message on her Twitter account.

She commented, saying: “I am sad about the sudden death of my husband, but my students warm my heart.”

The student’s message read: “Dear Mrs. Milner, I am very sorry for your loss .. Even though you cannot see Mr. Milner, you should know that there will always be a line connecting your hearts.”

The student concluded his letter by saying: “I hope you will feel better soon.”

The student attached his wonderful letter to a drawing showing Melissa looking at the sky with a line connecting her heart to that of her husband.