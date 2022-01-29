A teacher from the IES Azahar in Seville has been assaulted by a student after what asked him to put the mask on properly. As reported by the newspaper ABCthe blow caused damage to the teacher’s lip, which was injured by a 2nd ESO student.

The facts have been confirmed by the Andalusian Ministry of Education to Europa Press, which has condemned “this unfortunate aggression” and has expressed “zero tolerance” with any kind of attack on teachers. The educational inspection is already with the case that occurred this Friday in the aforementioned institute.

Contusions to the cheekbone, skull and elbow

As ABC has learned, the teacher sent a message to other teachers at the educational center in which she explains the fact: “I am in the ER because a student punched me in the face causing me to fall to the groundoy I have hit myself on the head and face and it has left me pretty ”.

On the other hand, the version of the Andalusian Federation of Teaching Unions (CGT FASE) points out that the student spat at the teacher and then punched her in the face. The teacher would have fallen to the ground, hitting her head. “The teacher suffers contusions to the cheekbone, skull and elbow, in addition to a cervical contracture and broken lip”, indicates CGT FASE.

The teacher has had to be treated in a medical center, but has not required hospital admission. He will return to the institute next Monday to continue teaching and Education Inspection is already investigating the case. At the moment, it seems that the student is going to be transferred to another educational center.

The student was not confrontational

What has most surprised the educational community is that the institute does not have conflictive or problematic students and that the aggressor, despite not being a good student, had not been involved in any episode of violence before. Due to the characteristics of the center, the Association of Directors of the Institute of Andalusia has described the event as “a one-off event”.

The Education delegation of the Junta de Andalucía in Seville has confirmed that the attacked He has filed a complaint about the incident with the police.

As ABC explains, It is not the first case of aggression that this course is given in Seville. In December the mother of a four-year-old girl tried to push the principal of a school. The caretaker of the center tried to stop the blow and in the end it was he who received the aggression.