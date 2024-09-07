Bild: Hedgehog that refused to leave the runway disrupted plane takeoff in Germany

An airplane attempting to take off from an airfield in the city of Arnstadt (Germany) was unable to do so because of a hedgehog that had crawled onto the runway, according to Picture.

According to the publication, when the B&F FK 9 ultralight aircraft taxied to the runway after refueling, it discovered a spiny animal there, which, as the pilots reported, “was busy looking for food and did not want to make room for our aircraft.”

Only after half an hour did people manage to escort the stubborn hedgehog to a nearby meadow. It is emphasized that the uninvited guest left very slowly and reluctantly.

Earlier, scientists reminded Russians that, although the hedgehog is considered a useful animal for the garden, since it eats insect pests, it should still be driven away from the plot. The fact is that through the bite of this animal you can become infected with rabies, tularemia, herpes and leptospirosis. In the summer, almost 10 percent of hedgehogs are sick. In addition, they carry ixodid ticks.