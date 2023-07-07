The strong downpour of water that has affected the province of Zaragoza and the capital this afternoon, where in just under an hour it has discharged up to 54.2 liters per square meter in some parts of the city and has flooded one of the belts of round and other roads, has left many people trapped in their vehicles, which has forced the intervention of firefighters and diving teams. Despite the heavy rain, there have been no accidents with injuries, but the conditions have spread throughout the city, which has forced the interruption of the tram service and the diversion of numerous bus lines, the Zaragoza City Council has reported. The province of Zaragoza and that of Huesca are in orange warning according to Aemet.

The most serious situation has occurred in the Third Belt, at the height of the Barranco de la Muerte, where numerous people have been trapped in their vehicles and there have been “truly very complicated moments”, which have forced the rescue of more than one dozen people inside the vehicles, or who were clinging to the trees on the street. To do this, these sources have explained, different techniques have had to be used, from ropes to vertical rescues to autoladders, and an all-terrain truck from those used for forest fires to reach points where people were trapped. People have also had to be rescued from cars in the area of ​​Los Enlaces.

Moment of the storm that fell this Thursday afternoon in Zaragoza.

JAVIER BELVER (EFE)

The nine service teams of the Ecociudad society, in charge of the sanitation and supply infrastructures, have been at full capacity, as well as the local police to regulate crossings at points where the traffic lights had run out of electricity, such as the Avenida Ciudad de Soria or Caminos del Norte, or that were flooded by the obstruction of the sewage system as a result of the leaves that the hail and water have dragged and the gusts of wind that have accompanied the storm, of up to 92 kilometers per hour .

There have been dozens of streets in Zaragoza that have been affected and numerous bus lines that have had to be diverted. In addition, the storm cell has also caused damage to homes, premises and basements in Cuarte de Huerva and in Burgo de Ebro, a municipality where eight people, four of them minors, have been evacuated from two homes in a preventive manner due to the entrance of water in the building in which they live. Likewise, the A23 highway had to be cut at kilometer 274 in the Teruel direction, the Civil Guard has reported, which has displaced members of Citizen Security and the Traffic Group to the affected areas.

The accumulation of water on the tracks has forced the circulation of trains between Zaragoza and Barcelona to be cut off for a few minutes, after which they have diverted from the Delicias station, in the Aragonese capital, through the contour bypass, which implies delays on the way to the Catalan capital. One of the trains has been stopped punctually in Cartuja Baja.

The mayor of the city the popular Natalia Chueca, He has referred in a tweet to the difficulties that the meteorological episode has caused in transport in many parts of the city, and has called for maintaining “patience and great prudence” while the devices of the City Council, the Fire Department and the Local Police work. .

Five autonomous communities will have warnings this Friday due to the risk of heat, rain, storms, coastal phenomena or rissagas, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). Specifically, they will have a yellow warning for storms with hail and strong gusts of wind, as well as for rains that may leave more than 15 liters per square meter in Álava, Vizcaya, Guipúzcoa, Navarra, Huesca and Zaragoza. In addition, the risk of coastal phenomena, caused by south-westerly winds of between 50 and 61 kilometers per hour offshore, will be activated for the coasts of La Coruña. In addition, in the Balearic Islands, Mallorca will be at risk due to heat, with temperatures that can exceed 36 degrees Celsius.