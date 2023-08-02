The powerful typhoon which approached the main island of Okinawa this Wednesday, southwest of Japanhas caused the suspension of all air connections in this region and has left nearly 220,000 homesin addition to causing the death of at least one person.

He typhoon khanunthe sixth of the season in the Pacific and classified as “very strong” by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), moved after 9:00 local time on Wednesday (00:00 GMT) in a northwesterly direction near the island of Okinawa, the largest and most populated of the southern Japanese archipelago of the same name.

This entire archipelago is kept under meteorological alert due to the risk of flooding, landslides and other accidents resulting from extreme weather conditions, which include vspeeds of up to 70 meters per secondwaves of between 10 and 12 meters and rainfall of more than 50 millimeters per hour.

All air connections from Naha and from Miyako, Shin-Ishigaki and Shimojishima, Okinawa’s other main airports, were canceled today. Photo: EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Japanese authorities issued evacuation orders the day before that affected hundreds of thousands of people in the prefecture of okinawainstructions that remain in force today for some locations and that were also announced for other areas of Kagoshima, southwest of Japan.

Local police reported the death of an elderly man in his 90s in the town of Ogimi, crushed when a garage collapsed due to strong winds, in addition to four others injured in various accidents related to the typhoon.

The energy operator Okinawa Electric Power indicated for its part that around 220,000 households in the prefecture have experienced power outagesthat is, 34% of the total households in the prefecture.

The day before, the typhoon already caused the cancellation of all flights to Naha or from the capital of Okinawa, some alterations that were maintained this Wednesday.

All air connections from Naha and from Miyako, Shin-Ishigaki and Shimojishima, Okinawa’s other main airports, were canceled today,affecting some 400 domestic flightss that were scheduled for this Wednesday and about 65,000 passengers.

Weather forecasts suggest that the typhoon will continue to drop heavy rains throughout this Wednesday and Thursday in Okinawanoting that the Khanun will slow down as it moves through the East China Sea north of Taiwan and approaches the Chinese coast in the coming days.

Japan is not the only country that has been forced to declare the alert by Khanun. At the beginning of the week, the authorities of Philippinessouthwest of Okinawa, issued warnings against potential flooding and landslides from its influence, while the country was still recovering from the passage of Typhoon Doksuri, which has left at least 25 dead in the territory.

EFE