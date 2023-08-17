Citizens take to the streets due to an earthquake registered in Bogotá. Chelo Camacho

A strong tremor began just after noon this Thursday in Colombia. As most Colombians entered their lunch hour, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Andean region of the country, the most populous. The Colombian Geological Service locates the epicenter a few kilometers east of Bogotá. Specifically, in the municipality of El Calvario, in the department of Meta. The Civil Defense reported that it carried out an evacuation procedure and there was only damage to the windows of homes and commercial establishments.

A few minutes later, two more shallower aftershocks were recorded, with magnitudes of 5.9 and 4.8, respectively. Both, in the same way, appeared in the mountainous area of ​​the department of Meta. At least one of them occurred very close to the main highway that connects the center of the country with the wide plains between the mountains and the Orinoco River, which a month ago was closed due to the collapse of one of its bridges. It currently works, but with intermittent steps.

Nicolás García, governor of the department of Cundinamarca, which borders Meta and the capital, spoke on his social networks and reported landslides in two municipalities located to the south-east of Bogotá, near the highway. He gave a piece of peace to the rest of the department.

The highway is one of the most fragile points of the road infrastructure of a country largely enclosed in its mountains and which depends on roads for the transport of cargo and people. In the past, other telluric movements have affected the stability of the road or the hills that surround it.

The Colombian Andean region is known for its geological activity and the country is an area of ​​high seismic risk. This is due to the fact that three tectonic plates converge in the country (the Nazca, the South American and the Caribbean) and that the Andes mountain range is the product of the collision between two of them. The most risky areas are on the Pacific coast and in the western Andes, more than in the area where the tremor occurred this Thursday. However, in that Andean east, earthquakes tend to occur more frequently. Just five months ago, a movement with a slightly lower intensity, 5.9 and with an epicenter some 200 kilometers further north, woke the country at 4:18 in the morning, leaving no victims or major damage.

The last great earthquake in Bogotá was more than 100 years ago, on August 31, 1917 at 6:36 in the morning. This earthquake affected the domes and facades of the Primate Cathedral, the Church of Monserrate and San Francisco, among others. Despite not having been the epicenter of many earthquakes, the capital of Colombia has at least three large geological faults around it that could affect a significant part of the city due to the expansion of the waves.

