Several Austrian states were exposed to a strong thunderstorm accompanied by torrential rains, which caused power cuts to thousands of homes, severe damage to buildings, farms and forests, and caused heavy material losses in the states of Burgenland, Stabermark, Upper Austria and Salzburg. And in Carinthia. The strong winds uprooted and fell trees in cities and forests, destroyed large areas of agricultural crops such as maize, flooded the basements of houses with accumulated rainwater, caused mudslides and closed many highways such as the “A9” road passing near the city of “Litsen” in the south of the state. Burgenland, and several railway lines in the state of Carinthia were also affected. The report, issued by the Rescue Teams Department in the state of Burgenland, recorded the implementation of 80 rescue operations, carried out by 37 fire brigades, which focused on removing fallen trees from the streets, emptying house basements and basements of rainwater, and reopening roads. Of the fire brigades, only worked in the “Linsen” area.

In the state of “Carinthia”, the Civil Defense Center reported that the electricity supply was cut off from 12,000 families, in addition to about 4,000 homes that suffer from problems that prevent the supply of electricity. Or falling on roads, homes, roofs, cars and power lines, and a lightning bolt caused a forest fire in the state of “Salzburg”.