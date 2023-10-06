Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Attention is focused in the fifth round of the “U-21 Professional League” on the confrontations of the “top two” Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahly against their guests Al Nasr and Al Jazira. The round begins on Saturday evening with matches between Al Wahda and Bani Yas, Hatta and Ittihad Kalba, Khor Fakkan and Al Bataeh, and continues on Sunday with the matches of “Al Fursan.” Against “Pride of Abu Dhabi”, Ajman and Al Wasl, and will conclude on Monday with matches between “Al-Zaeem” against its guest “Al-Ameed”, and Al-Sharjah against the Emirates.

Shabab Al-Zaeem and Al-Fursan imposed the advantage in the struggle for the “shared lead” in the “U-21 League,” with 10 points each, at the end of the “Fourth Round” matches.

The start of the round today will witness exciting confrontations, the most prominent of which is the match between Al Wahda (sixth) with 7 points, against its guest, Baniyas (10th), which has three points from its victory in the last round over the Emirates 3-1, and hosts Hatta, which is in the penultimate place with two points. Its guest, Ittihad Kalba, is fourth, and has eight points, at Hamdan bin Rashid Stadium, while Khor Fakkan faces “eighth” with 4 points, Al-Bataeh, the last without a score, at Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium in Khor Fakkan.

The fifth round matches precede the second pause in the league campaign due to “FIFA Days”, before the competition resumes with the sixth round matches on October 28th.

Saturday matches

Al Wahda – Baniyas 17:20

Hatta – Kalba Union 17:20

Khorfakkan – Al-Bataeh 17:20

Sunday matches

Ajman – Al Wasl 17:20

Shabab Al-Ahly – Al Jazeera 17:20

Monday matches

Sharjah – UAE 17:20

Al Ain – Al Nasr 17:20