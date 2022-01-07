Dubai (Etihad)

The “Sheikhs” runs scored a strong start today, in the Fazza Championship for Falconry, the main “Talwah”, which is organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Revival Center in Al Ruwayyah area in Dubai, and is currently continuing with the great participation of elite falconers in this ancient heritage sport.

The start of the sheikhs witnessed the establishment of the Gear Tabaa runs, and in the Gear race followed by the Ramz chick, the M7 team achieved first place with the bird “T139” with a time of 17,040 seconds, and the same team won second place with the bird “T3” with 17.134 seconds, then the “Team” team. F3-S” with a “T40” in 17,506 seconds.

In the gear run, followed by Gernas Al Ramz, the “F3” team achieved first place with the bird “Madrid” with a time of 17.065 seconds, and the same team won second place with the bird “Mazyoun” with 17.134 seconds, then the Al Dhafra team with the bird “T114” with 17.148 seconds.

In the gear run, followed by the main chick, the Al Dhafra team achieved first place with the bird “T71” with a time of 17.150 seconds, followed by the “F3” team with bird “006” with 17,214 seconds, then the “F3-S” team with the bird “T41” with 17. , 320 seconds.

In a confused run that followed the main Gernas, the “F3” team achieved first place with the “dangerous” bird with a time of 16,595 seconds, followed by “M7” with the bird “T49” with 16,648 seconds, then “F3” with the bird “Arion” with 16,649 seconds.

In the gear run, followed by the cash chick, “F3-S” achieved first place with the bird “T5” with a time of 16,802 seconds, and the same team ranked second with the bird “T61” with 16,936 seconds, and “Al-Lilays” with the bird “TA2” with 16,976 second.

Rashid Al-Khasooni, Director of Championships Department at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, confirmed that the launch of the Sheikhs’ races means that the elite falconers and the best birds are competing in the current races, which always receive special attention and anticipation to know the identity of the winners given that they combine very strong and close levels, and we hope Good luck to all the participants in achieving the results they aspire to and winning one of the most important titles of the season in this tournament, which constitutes a prominent station for falconers in the country, the region and the world.