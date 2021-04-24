Muhammad Syed Ahmed and Abdullah Amer (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, start today Al-Wathba Festival for the sons of the tribes.

“Marwaqah” kidnapped the first major race of the firstborn Al-Haqeeq category for a distance of 4 km on the floor of the Southern Square within the competitions of the first day of the Al-Wathba Festival for the Children of the Tribes, and “Marwaqah” was able to win the challenge of the firstborn truths after crossing the distance of the half in a time of 5: 56: 2, and in The main second period, related to Al-Haqaiq Al-Jadan, issued “Hamloul” by Saud Salem Hamad Al-Ameri, the stages of the run, achieving first place at a time of 5: 58: 0, and in the third round, “Al-Shaiba” for Hammoud Hudoub Saeed Al-Ameri was on a date with the first place and the law after it traveled the distance with a time of about 5: 53: 9, and the “missionary” whose owner Hamad Butti Muhammad Al-Ghafli gave the first place in the fourth round after finishing the distance at a time of 6:00:04, and the results of the rest of the rounds were as follows: The fifth “Al-Dhahiba” stage by Aweidah Hamad Suhail Al-Amiri at a time of 5 : 56: 7, the sixth game “Waja” by Ahmad Al-Hazmi, Sniper Al-Amiri, with a time of 6:06:01, the seventh session “Malsh” by Nayef Muhammad Royah Al-Khaili with a time of 5:58: 6, the eighth session “skewed” by Matar Issa Matar Al-Falahi with a time of the amount of 6: 02: 9, the ninth term “Nada” by Abdullah Saeed Tarish Al-Musafir with a time of 5: 59: 1, the tenth session “Jamran” by Salim H. Salem Al Ketbi extended a time of 5: 58: 3, the set 11 “tired” in favor of Hamad Salmeen Al-Amri at a time of 5: 58: 8, the set 12 “prestigious” by Lahoud Hudoub Saeed Al-Omari with a time of 6: 02: 6, the period 13 “Melih” By Mubarak Khamis Muhammad in the ketbi at a time of 6: 01: 5, the cycle 14 «Shawahin» by Rashid Saeed Al-Alili with a time of 5: 58: 9, the 15th «Dinariyya» by Mansour Ali Salem Al-Amiri at a time of 5: 59: 1, the stroke 16 «Zahi “By Muhammad Saeed Obaid Al-Zrou’i at a time of 6:00: 0, the stroke of 17“ Jalmudah ”by Saeed Hamad in Al-Aswad Al-Ameri with a time of 5: 59: 6, the stage of 18“ with him ”by Mansour Ali Salem Al-Omari at a time of 5: 59: 3, the period 19« Bishop »by Abdullah Yoan Abdullah Al-Muhairi, with a time of 6:02: 8, the period 20« Shjun »by Saud Abdullah Saeed Yrawan Al Shamsi at a time of 6: 02: 0, and the round of 21« Shawahin »by Ali Muhammad Ali Al-Fuhaidah Al-Marri at a time of 6: 02: 1, The 22nd stage “Al-Koubi” by Ahmed Abdullah in Al-Tira Al-Amiri, at a time of 5: 58: 2, the round 23 “interest” by Muhammad Suhail Nakhirat Al-Ameri, with a mark of 6: 00: 5, and the round 24 “The Deeb” by Muhammad Saif Mubarak Al-Khaili at a time of 5: 56: 3 The 25th stage “Al-Shaheeniya” by Muhammad Mayouf Salem Al-Deri at a time of 6:00:01, the round 26 “Al-Fayez” by Muslim Salem H. D printed Al-Ameri at a time of 1: 02: 6, the period 27 “Rahah” by Ahmed Khazaa Harki Al-Ameri at a time of 5: 55: 7, the period 28 “blond” by Ahmad Muhammad Hareb al-Darii at a time of 5: 56: 2, the period 29 “Hamalil” »By Saif Hamad Hamid al-Deri, with a clocking of 5: 59: 7, and the 30th run,“ reinforced ”by Ali Abdullah Salem al-Askari, with a time of 6:03:06.