A severe winter storm has hit the northeastern United States, bringing heavy snow to New York for the first time in two years, causing flight cancellations and school closures.

More than 1,220 flights were cancelled, including 43% of flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York, in addition to one in every five flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the city, according to the “Flight Aware” website, which specializes in tracking air traffic.

Schools were forced to close their doors in New York City, while authorities called on the public to avoid driving under potentially dangerous conditions.

Thick snow covered New York City (8.5 million people) and its most famous sites, such as Central Park, the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square, and its suburbs.

The last snowfall in the city dates back to January 16.

The city's emergency notification system said in a warning: “Snowfall between 10 and 20 centimeters thick is expected, and wind gusts of up to 64 kilometers per hour are expected.”

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning to more than 32 million people in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania in particular.

Rural areas in the northeast were isolated due to heavy snow covering the roads.

“The storm will bring strong winds and heavy snow… which could damage trees and power lines and disrupt travel. Coastal flooding is expected along parts of the East Coast,” the weather service said in an update.