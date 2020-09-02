Pakistan’s middle order batsman Mohammad Hafeez has benefited from his strong performance in the T20 series against England. Apart from him, England opener Tom Banton has taken the lead in the latest T20 rankings released by the ICC.

Pakistan limited overs team captain Babar Azam holds the first place. India’s Lokesh Rahul is at number two. The three-match T20 series between Pakistan and England ended 1–1. Hafeez performed unilaterally in this series and was elected Man of the Series. Hafeez moved from 68th position to 44th position.

Banton, who scored 137 runs in this series, climbed 152 places to 43rd position. At the same time, another England batsman David Malan also managed to return to the top-5.



Hafeez scored 155 runs in this series. Johnny Bairstow also moved up one place to 22nd. Pakistan’s leg-spinner Shadab Khan has also benefited from the bowling rankings. Shadab has moved up one place to eighth place. Tom Karan and Shaheen Shah Afridi also jointly ranked 20th. Karan has gained seven and Shaheen has gained 14 places.