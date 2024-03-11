Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

Dubai's non-oil private sector achieved its best performance since May 2019 during February 2024, according to the latest Standard & Poor's Global Purchasing Managers' Index data, which showed employment rates rising at the fastest pace since August 2015, and new business growth accelerating. .

The index study data attributed the acceleration in business activity growth to the noticeable increase in the volume of new orders, as companies enjoyed favorable market conditions and a positive return on efforts to increase sales, indicating that the recent results prompted companies to increase the number of their employees at the fastest rate in eight and a half years.

The index results indicated that cost pressures remained modest despite rising to their highest levels in three months, while product prices declined at the strongest rate in eight months.

High indicator

The headline PMI, a seasonally adjusted composite index designed to provide an accurate overview of operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy, rose strongly from 56.6 points in January to 58.5 points in February, indicating a significant improvement in operating conditions. At the level of the non-oil producing economy. Furthermore, the latest reading matched that recorded in May 2019 and is therefore also the highest repeat level in just over nine years.

Non-oil companies in Dubai continued to report broad business activity growth during February, with more than a third of participating companies (36%) seeing their production increase since the previous study period, indicating the fastest rise in a year and a half.

Growing demand, strong market conditions and increased project work were among the reasons companies cited for increasing production.

New business

Likewise, the rate of new business growth accelerated midway through the first quarter after falling to a five-month low in January, and all major sectors tracked by the study posted stronger increases, and strong customer demand continued to fuel purchase orders, according to qualitative evidence, in While many companies also noticed the impact of price cuts and sales promotions, as average product prices fell at the fastest pace in eight months, with the wholesale and retail sector witnessing the most significant decline.

Increased workloads, in turn, led to increased hiring activity during February, as the pace of job creation accelerated to its highest levels recorded since August 2015.

There was also a noticeable and accelerating rise in the inventory of production inputs and semi-finished materials, the largest increase in three months. At the same time, the performance of suppliers was relatively stable in the middle of the first quarter, as non-oil producing companies saw another slight decline in average delivery times, and on… Although the rate of improvement was slightly faster compared to January, it was the second slowest rate in more than a year.

Companies indicated a negative impact on the performance of suppliers as a result of the disruption to shipping due to the Red Sea crisis. At the same time, the rate of inflation in production input costs rose to its highest level in three months, but it is still generally modest and weaker than the long-term average.

The results of the index indicated that when assessing expectations for the next twelve months, non-oil producing companies in Dubai had a more positive view compared to what was the case in January, as about 19% of the companies participating in the study expected production growth and the rest provided neutral expectations. .

Fastest growing

David Owen, senior economist at Standard & Poor's Global Market Intelligence, said that Dubai's PMI rose to 58.5 points in February, the strongest reading since 2015 (identical to May 2019) and indicates that the non-oil economy is in… Dubai is growing rapidly so far this year.

Owen explained: “In fact, the reading indicates that the non-oil sector in Dubai is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world according to global purchasing managers’ index data, and the volume of production and new orders have proven particularly strong, as companies reported attracting new customers and increasing demand.” “And the economy will continue to improve after the epidemic.”

He added: “Inflation pressures remained weak, which encouraged increased sales promotions, while employment and inventory growth rates rose. All of this indicates that the expansion of the non-oil sector will continue through 2024.”