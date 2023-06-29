With the hashtag #tusorridisorridisempre, Alberto wants to remember not only his Luana D’Orazio, but also all the workers who died on the job

Next May 30th Luana D’Orazio, the worker who died crushed by a machine in a textile company in Montemurlo in 2021, would have been 25 years old. To remember her, her partner Alberto has decided to launch a hashtag and a message, which can serve not to forget her Luana and all the other victims of work. His intent also continues to be to raise awareness on the subject.

It was May 3, 2021 when Luana D’Orazio, a young worker and mother of only 23 yearslost his life while working his regular shift at a textile company of Montemurlo.

The girl was crushed by a machinewhich was later found to have been tampered with in order to be able to produce more and faster.

The process dragged on over the next few years and as far as one of the three suspectsthe security manager Mario Cusimano, has not yet concluded.

The other two, the owner of the company and her husband, recognized as the de facto owner, were sentenced respectively to 2 years and a year and a half. The company, however, a fine of 10,300 euros.

The message launched by Luana D’Orazio’s companion

Next May 30 Luana he would have turned 25. Indeed, as his partner Alberto says, “will accomplish” 25 years old. Yes, because he has never forgotten her and has no intention of doing so.

By spreading a video message on social media and through the press, the young man remarked on the sense of anger who has been haunting him since his Luana left and since the law has not recognized those responsible for his death a fair sentence according to him. A situation that unfortunately is often repeated in Italy.

We are well aware that working conditions are not safe at all, fortunately not all of them, but most of them work without safety, precisely in order to be able to produce more.

Alberto launched a hashtag, #yousmilesmilesalways, to keep Luana’s memory alive. But not only of her, also of all those who, like her fiancée, have lost their lives in similar situations.