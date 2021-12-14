Some responded to the situation with dark humor. “Aquadiskoteka”, “The skating rink is flooded for the New Year”, “Sea! Travel to warm countries, without leaving Moscow and your entrance, “- wrote the commentators. At the same time, people felt sorry for the residents of the new building and called what is happening in the video a nightmare.

There were those who said about the low quality of housing complexes under construction. “All these residential complexes of yours … Now the elevators are falling, now the pipes are breaking. Well, they can’t do anything normally. But “ZhK” is cool, ”one of the users noted indignantly. At the same time, some complained about the poor quality of the management companies.

Earlier, the Moscow residential complex “Green Park” was flooded with boiling water. Hot water entered the elevator shaft and storerooms.