According to the woman, caustic black smoke is coming from the fire. The Russian woman also reported a roar from the hangar after the fire started.

The area of ​​the fire was 1.2 thousand square meters. Ministry of Emergency Situations. 70 personnel and 21 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing three hangars.

According to preliminary data prosecutor’s office Moscow region, the fire occurred during welding. The department supervises the establishment of all the circumstances and causes of the fire.

Earlier, trade pavilions caught fire at the Sadovod market in Moscow. Witnesses captured the fire on video.