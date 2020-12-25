A loud explosion shook the center of Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States on Christmas morning, in an act apparently “deliberate”, according to the police of this city in the southern United States. The explosion took place in the early morning, at 06:30 a.m., causing extensive damage to the facades of the surrounding buildings.

The blast uprooted trees and set several vehicles on fire, one of which was related to the deflagration, according to police.

The detonation was felt for miles around. “It appears to be a deliberate act,” police said on their Twitter account.

At least three people were slightly injured, and were taken to a hospital, explained the firefighters quoted by local media.

The explosion took place north of downtown, near the AT&T Tower, a landmark building in the country music capital, nicknamed “Batman Tower” because of its shape. The neighborhood was cordoned off by the police.