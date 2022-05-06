A strong explosion of unknown origin has seriously affected the Saratoga hotel, in the center of Havana (Cuba), on Friday. The explosion occurred around 10:50 a.m. [16.50, hora de Madrid] and has caused the collapse of part of the building’s façade, also affected by a fire that has generated a large column of smoke.

Local media report damage to a nearby residential building and school. The hotel is located in Old Havana, near the Capitol. Members of the emergency services have been dispatched to the area.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

