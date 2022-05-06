EFE Friday, May 6, 2022, 5:50 p.m.



A strong explosion of unknown origin seriously affected the Saratoga hotel in Havana this Friday, without it being known at this time if there are any victims. The explosion occurred around 10:50 in the morning (14:50 GMT) and caused the collapse of part of the building’s façade, also affected by a fire that generated a large column of smoke. Emergency teams, firefighters and soldiers traveled to the scene.