The incident, registered in Toledo Street in the central neighborhood of La Latina in Madrid, caused the death of at least two people, as reported by the mayor of the city, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. (local time) on January 20, a strong explosion took place in the central Madrid neighborhood of La Latina, which has so far left at least two dead and several people injured.

The explosion took place in a building belonging to the adjoining La Paloma church, next to a school and a nursing home, which was evacuated without reporting fatalities.

The mayor indicated that, in the neighboring school, at least one child was slightly injured. “The firefighters are going to see if there has been any damage to the adjoining wall between that building and that of the nursing home. Likewise, rubble has fallen into the schoolyard that is attached, ”he added.

According to eldiario.es, sources from the government sub-delegation point out that the most likely cause could have been an accumulation of gas. As a result of the explosion, the building lost its entire roof and much of its facade.

The aforementioned media indicates that archbishopric sources confirmed that a priest is trapped inside the building and another is missing.

Meanwhile, Mayor Martínez-Almeida also reported that part of the building was on fire. To avoid further damage, the Madrid Police cordoned off the area of ​​the explosion and evicted the neighbors.

With EFE, Reuters and local media