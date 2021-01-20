The building is a property at 98 Toledo Street and at the moment it is unknown if there are fatalities The affected building, at the end of the street. / Emergencies Madrid

Minutes before three in the afternoon, a strong explosion has destroyed a building in the center of Madrid. The property is located at number 98 Toledo street and at the moment it is unknown if there are fatalities, although they are treating several wounded.

The affected building is a concrete and brick construction. It has four floors, plus the attic. 9 Firefighters and 11 SAMUR units have traveled to the scene of the events. The place of the explosion is at the level of the La Paloma nursing home. According to Telemadrid, the vicar of the Paloma parish has confirmed that all the priests are fine, but that a lay person who collaborated in the church is being sought.

This is how the building has been. / Emergencies Madrid

The Police were asking the residents of the area to withdraw from the vicinity because more explosions could occur and they are asking to identify if anyone works in that area, as well as videos to see how the explosion occurred.

In the first images you can see numerous affected vehicles and both the Municipal and National Police have cordoned off the area.