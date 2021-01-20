A strong explosion, the causes of which are unknown, has shaken a building in the center of Madrid around three in the afternoon. The powerful explosion has blown up the three upper floors of the building, located at 104 Calle de Toledo, in the La Latina district, very close to the Puerta de Toledo and next to the Virgen de la Paloma church and the concerted school. La Salle-La Paloma (concerted). In the immediate vicinity there is also a nursing home. Emergency teams are treating the injured.

Nine teams of Madrid Firefighters and 11 Samur units have traveled to the place, which is cordoned off by the police. The agents are evicting neighbors and pedestrians. The affected building is adjacent to a nursing home, where the event was initially located by mistake. It is the Residencial Los Nogales La Paloma. A spokesperson for the Los Nogales group has reported that “no resident or employee has been injured.” “They are evacuating all residents to the hotel that is across the street,” he added.