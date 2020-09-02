The Andalusian town of Andújar and the neighboring municipalities were surprised on Tuesday night by a strong explosion that occurred in the electrical substation. The events occurred before midnight, when the neighbors heard a loud boom that was accompanied by a large curtain of light. Shocking images of the incident were recorded from many parts of the region, by anonymous people from the street or from their homes.

The consequences immediately followed. Both Andújar and the nearby towns of Jaén and Córdoba were left without electricity or water. At the moment there is confirmation of supply cuts in Baños de la Encina, Porcuna, Andújar, Lopera, Arquillos, Arjona, Arjonilla, Higuera de Calatrava, La Carolina, Torredonjimeno and even the company located in Martos Valeo has had to stop its production due to the lack of electricity.

The firefighters, helped by the State Security Forces, moved to the scene of the explosion to try to put out the great fire that left the explosion. The causes of this spectacular incident are still unknown.