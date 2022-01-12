









In his Boxing Day address, Pope Francis lashed out at childless couples. He calls people who consciously do not want children, but do have pets, selfish and easygoing. Renunciation of parenthood, in his view, leads to a decline in people and humanity because ’emotional relationships with animals are easier than the complex relationship between parents and children’. It is not the first time that the Pope showed such a strong piece of hypocrisy. Back in 2014, he called on childless people to procreate for God’s sake instead of wasting time and money on puppy courses and Bonzo kibble. “Go and multiply!” says the man who doesn’t even have sex himself, let alone children.



The interference of the church into the bedroom is nothing new, by the way. For example, my mother regularly tells the story that it used to be very common that if children were not born regularly, my grandfather and grandmother a visit from pastor or pastor could expect. They would then ask when the next pregnancy was scheduled, regardless of whether it was justified in view of my grandmother’s health. Fortunately, that time is far behind us. There are now more than enough souls on this earth – with all the climate consequences that entails – and you can safely conclude that it is absolutely not necessary for the survival of our species to have children.



I can’t wait for a new recruiting campaign from the church to boost man’s R-number or to address my sacred role as mother the woman. If I’m in need of a little glorification of motherhood, I look to the #proudmoms on Instagram who don’t miss a moment to rave about how incredibly #blessed they are with their special #momlife. It never ceases to amaze me that we live in a time where everyone is talking about emancipation and feminism, but at the same time we are pushing motherhood into something blissful. And that goes hand in hand with the necessary missionary drive.



Just yesterday I received the urgent advice from a lady to make a baby quickly before it is too late. Because imagine how nice it would be to feel that unconditional love of a child and not to be left alone when I am old and gray? It stung me. She must have had the best intentions – although I think it’s quite a selfish motive to start having children. But in such a comment about “unconditional love” I hear a superior complacency that I often see in parents. As if people with children possess an important emotional gift that I lack as a childless woman. Now I immediately believe that if you don’t have children, you can’t know what it feels like to have them. But the lack of your own offspring does not mean that you cannot feel or give unconditional love for children. You are not an unfinished person if you do not reproduce something yourself. And certainly not an unhappier person. Let alone a selfish person.

It’s been a long time since I’ve read in a Bible, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned from the catechesis classes at school, it’s that ‘thou shalt not judge’. Free reading tip for the man in the Vatican: Matthew 7:2 ‘First remove the beam from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s or sister’s eye’. Amen

