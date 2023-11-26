Today, Sunday, a strong earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the sea off the eastern coast of Honshu Island, the main island in Japan that includes the capital, Tokyo. There was no immediate news of casualties or material losses.

The German Research Center for Geosciences said that the earthquake occurred on Sunday morning at 47:10 Japan time (0147 GMT). The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, at the intersection of latitude 37.81 degrees north and longitude 142.78 degrees east.