The New Zealand Seismic Survey Center said that the earthquake occurred at 09:14 (21:14 GMT Tuesday) and its epicenter was located 124 km west of Christchurch and at a depth of 11 km..

The center added in a post on its website that about 15,000 people reported that they felt the earthquake..

No human casualties or material damage were recorded as a result of the earthquake.

New Zealand is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area where tectonic plates meet, and their friction with each other leads to significant seismic and volcanic activity..