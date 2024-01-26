An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck Wuxi County in Aksu Prefecture in the Xinjiang Uyghur region in northwest China at 01:4 a.m. Friday morning, Beijing time, according to the Chinese Center for Earthquake Networks.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or material losses. The epicenter of the earthquake was monitored at a latitude of 41.29 degrees north and a longitude of 78.83 degrees east, at a depth of 18 kilometers, according to the Xinhua News Agency, quoting the center.