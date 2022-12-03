December 3, 2022 17:28

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics said that an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook the province of West Java today, Saturday, which led to the escape of residents from buildings. The agency added that it is unlikely that the earthquake will result in a tsunami.

The earthquake was felt in the capital, Jakarta. The city is located about 200 km from its center.

A spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency said one person was injured and four houses were damaged in the town of Garut.

Some residents in other towns and cities in West Java said on social media that they felt the quake strongly. A Reuters witness in the city, “Bandung,” the capital of West Java province, said the earthquake prompted hotel guests to flee before returning to it.

Last month, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Cianjur district in West Java, killing more than 300 people.

The head of the disaster mitigation agency told the local news channel, “Metro TV,” that the authorities are still checking the aftermath of the quake in other areas near its epicenter.

“We hope the impact will not be as bad as Cianjur, because this time the epicenter is very deep,” he said.

It was initially announced that today’s earthquake had a magnitude of 6.4 at a depth of 118 km, before the figure was updated to be 109 km.

A smaller earthquake of magnitude 2.9 was recorded by the Indonesian Meteorological Agency at a depth of 107 kilometers near the first quake, more than an hour later.

Source: Reuters