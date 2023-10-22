An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck the Kathmandu Valley region in Nepal on Sunday.

The Nepalese newspaper “The Himalayan” quoted Lok Bijay Adhikari, head of the National Center for Seismic Monitoring and Research, as saying that the epicenter of the earthquake was around an area in Dhading district.

Residents of the areas surrounding Dading felt the impact of the earthquake. The earthquake destroyed 20 houses and damaged 75 others in the Komaltari and Jwalamukhi areas.