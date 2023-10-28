The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that an earthquake struck Kepulauan Barat Daya in Indonesia, today, Saturday.

He added that the earthquake had an intensity of 5.5 on the Richter scale, and its epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers and was 375 kilometers northeast of the Kupang area.

Indonesia is exposed to frequent earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanoes are active.

On November 21, 2022, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck West Java province on the main island of Java, killing more than 600 people.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia, triggering a tsunami that caused widespread damage and deaths.