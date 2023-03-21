The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center announced today, Tuesday, that a strong earthquake shook Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The center said that the intensity of the earthquake was 6.8 on the Richter scale in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, at a depth of 184 km.
The Pakistan Meteorological Authority said the quake had a magnitude of 7.7.
The news agency AFP also quoted witnesses as saying that they felt the earthquake in parts of Pakistan.
According to the Indian news agency Asia International, tremors were felt in the country’s capital, New Delhi.
