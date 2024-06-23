An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck the Kamchatka region in the Russian Far East, without recording material or human damage.

The main administration of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations stated, in a statement, according to the Interfax news agency, that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 was recorded today, Sunday, in the Elisovsky district of Kamchatka, at a depth of 127 kilometers, and its epicenter was 46 kilometers northeast of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky urban region in Russian Far East.