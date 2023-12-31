The Taiwan Central Meteorological Administration reported that a 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Yilan County, northeastern Taiwan, at 5:57 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The Meteorological Department's Seismic Center added that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the town of Suao in Yilan County, 14.2 kilometers south-southeast of the local government headquarters in Yilan County, at a depth of 47.4 kilometers, according to the Central News Agency. Taiwanese “CNA” today, Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.