A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck west of the island of Sumatra on Tuesday, Indonesia’s geophysics agency said, prompting a tsunami warning that lasted for nearly two hours.

And then canceled the warning, which called on the local authorities to quickly direct the residents of the quake-stricken area to stay away from the beaches.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center had earlier estimated the magnitude of the quake at 6.9 degrees.

The quake, which had a depth of 84 kilometers, occurred at around 3 am local time. And the data of the Geological Physics Agency showed that several aftershocks were recorded at a later time, one of which reached the strength of five degrees.

A spokesman for the Indonesian Agency for Disaster Mitigation said authorities were collecting data from the islands closest to the epicenter, off the western shore of Sumatra.

#strong #earthquake #hits #Indonesia