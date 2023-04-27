An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Egypt on Wednesday evening. The National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research stated that the stations of the National Seismological Network of the Institute recorded, on Wednesday evening, an earthquake 551 km north of Marsa Matrouh, north of Cairo, and it was felt by citizens in a number of governorates of the Republic.

The epicenter was at a depth of 108.60 km, at 36.25 degrees north latitude and 26.45 east longitude. There were no immediate reports of casualties or material losses.