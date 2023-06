Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 01:10







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A strong device made up of 850 members of the Local Police, the National Police, the Civil Guard, Civil Protection, Firefighters and the Rock Imperium festival organization will ensure the safety of the more than 20,000 people that the organization expects to gather every day. ..

This content is exclusive for subscribers