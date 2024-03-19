Manama (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Cabinet, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, the competitions of the second Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horses Championship “Bahrain Local Production Championship” were concluded in the Kingdom of Bahrain. ».

The closing activities in Manama were witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Faisal bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Supreme Council for the Environment, Vice President of the Supreme Authority of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club, Member of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Isa bin Abdullah bin Isa Al Khalifa, President of the Federation. The Royal Bahraini Equestrian and Endurance Racing Club, Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, and a large number of owners and stud managers.

The final competitions were strong and exciting, and witnessed the emergence of many names that qualified for the finals of the tournament. The filly “Majra NS” by Al Naseem Stud won the gold title for the yearling filly category, and came in second place and won the silver title “H.I. Samana” by Habib Abbas Ibrahim, while The bronze title went to “HK Dina” by Mohammed Al-Haiki.

She won the gold title of the Fillies Championship, “TFK Hala,” by TFK Stud, won the silver title, “Firdaws Al-Nawader,” by Al-Nawader Stud, and won the bronze title, “Lamar AJ,” by Abdullah Al-Naimi.

“Ora Al-Jazla” by the Al-Aurasia Stud won gold for mares, and won the silver title “TFK Ghalia” for TFK Stud, while it won the bronze title “PS Nawara” for Mohammed Ahmed Al-Haiki.

“SR Khaled” by SR Stud topped the yearling colt championship and won the gold title, and came in second place and won the silver title, “Buraq Al-Tarifi” by Hussein Abdullah, while he won the bronze title, “Mahboob Al-Nawader” by Al-Nawader Stud.

“Badr Al-Nawader” from Al-Nawader Stud won the gold title for colts, followed in second place by “Muharib Al-Muhanna” from Al-Muhanna Stud, while the bronze title went to “Rahn Al-Shehab” from Maryam Ibrahim. “AMS Shaheen” from Al-Mudhahaka Stud won the golden title for stallions. “Farid Al Layal” by Al Raheel Stud came in second place and won the silver, while the bronze title went to “Al Bruce Al Shaqab” by Zuhair Mohammed Hawilo.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Harbi praised the great success achieved by the second Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horses, through the “Bahrain Local Production Championship,” in all aspects, including the great demand for participation from horse owners in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

He said that the tournament embodies the depth of the fraternal relations between the UAE and the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, and enhances the role of sports, and equestrianism in particular, in strengthening this strong fraternal relationship.

Al-Harbi extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continuous support and directives in holding this tournament, praising the great role of His Highness in supporting the development of Arabian horses throughout the world, and his keenness to encourage breeders and owners to acquire Arabian horses, preserve their breeds and enhance Her position.

He said that the Bahrain Championship witnessed the participation of 125 heads of Arabian horses, and the number of horses that won prizes during the qualifying and closing rounds reached 60 horses, representing 48% of the horses that were registered, while the number of owners participating in the championship reached 88, 45 of whom won in various competitions. The number of runs reached 51.14%.

Al-Harbi explained that the Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horses aims to consolidate its position in the world by highlighting the authentic Arab heritage of the UAE and spreading its noble values ​​and principles, with the support of the wise leadership that pays great attention to equestrianism and Arabian horses.

It is worth noting that the Emirates World Cup was launched in September of last year, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors, and which includes a number of tournaments in various continents of the world. The cup aims to encourage breeders and owners of Arabian horses around the world, highlight the role and interest of the UAE in Arabian horses, and maintain its distinguished position among organizations, breeders and owners of Arabian horses in the world.

The sister Kingdom of Bahrain is considered the first country in the Middle East to host the Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horses, which includes 10 tournaments and is held in coordination with the competent authorities in those countries, and has allocated valuable financial prizes for the first-place winners in each tournament.